Cuba celebrates World Wildlife Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) “In Cuba we have as a premise to preserve our natural resources,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, celebrated this Thursday.



Díaz-Canel stressed that the country also focuses on raising awareness among the population about the value of flora and fauna, and fighting environmental crime.



In 2013, during its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly decided to proclaim March 3, World Wildlife Day.



The occasion celebrates the beauty and variety of wild flora and fauna and raises awareness about the multitude of benefits that the conservation of these life forms has for humanity.