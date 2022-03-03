Cuba Keeps in Touch with its Citizens in Ukraine





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Cuban embassies in Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia keep in touch with Cuban citizens residing in Ukraine, said Ernesto Soberon, general director for Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad.



On his official Twitter account, Soberon said that Cuban Foreign Ministry officials have maintained communication with relatives and friends of the Cubans who are living in Ukraine. He also explained that the contacts have served to attend to the resident’s concerns. “We ratify our commitment to provide appropriate consular assistance to all Cubans,” wrote the official.



In a recent emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Cuba expressed its commitment to keep betting to a responsible, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe, through peaceful means, which guarantee safety and sovereignty for all as well as peace, stability and regional and international security.