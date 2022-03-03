Angolan Minister of State Winds up Official Visit to Cuba





Havana (ACN) Angola’s Minister of State and Chief of the Presidency’s Civil House Adão Francisco Correia de Almeida and his delegation wound up an official visit to Cuba on Wednesday after signing the record of meetings with local authorities along with deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.



The distinguished visitor also ratified the MOU between Angola’s Foreign Investment and Export Promotion Agency and its Cuban counterpart PROCUBA.



During his stay in Havana, Correia de Almeida who is also co-president of the Cuba-Angola Intergovernmental Commission paid honor to Cuban internationalist fighters fell in his country’s liberation war and also to former Angolan President Agostinho Neto at the local African Heroes Park.



The Angolan top government official met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and visited the Mariel Special Development Zone and toured the Fidel Castro Center.



In statements during his visit, Correia de Almeida said that Angola is open to foreign investment in an effort to create jobs that contribute to achieve a prosperous society. Since his arrival here on February 27, the Angolan official stressed the significance of reinforcing bilateral cooperation links and acknowledged that solidarity with Cuba is crucial.



Cuba maintains strong friendly bonds with Angola since November 15, 1975 and bilateral cooperation links now advance in the sectors of culture, pharmaceuticals, education and agriculture.