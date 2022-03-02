Young Communist League members discuss draft Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Leaders of grassroots organizations of the Young Communist League (UJC) in Havana exchanged ideas on some of the issues addressed in the draft Family Code currently undergoing a popular consultation throughout Cuba.



The document provides cross-sectional guidance regarding equality, justice and condemnation of any form of family violence to protect the fundamental rights of every member of the household regardless of sexual preference, race, creed or ideology.



UJC leaders and members alike agreed that understanding the code is the best way to make a coherent analysis of, and improve, its provisions, which cover a number of concepts worth knowing with a view to their future and to defend what they consider fair.



They stressed the fact that the document recognizes diversity in today’s Cuban families and stands as groundbreaking legislation distributed in 11 titles that cover the new forms of kinship, filiation and marriage existing in our society.



The nationwide consultation process will continue until April 30 at some 78,000 meeting places where the population will be able to give their views and make suggestions, so that every Cuban citizen and family can feel protected in the chapters of the code.