Angolan Minister of State visits the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Adão de Almeida, Angola's Minister of State, visited the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in this city, where he learned about Cuba’s main biotechnological and pharmaceutical achievements, as well as its COVID-19 vaccines and the benefits of Heberprot-P.



Mayda Mauri, first vice-president of the BioCubaFarma Business Group— made up of 32 companies, which export to more than 40 countries and have more than 800 sanitary registrations—highlighted the links between the two countries and the contribution of Cuban scientists to that nation, to which we are united by a strong historical bond.



David Curbelo, Marketing and Business Director of the institution, gave De Almeida and his delegation details about BioCubaFarma’s products, including high-impact drugs such as Nasalferon, Itolizumab, Jusvinza, Biomodulin T, HeberFERON and the Cuban COVID-19.

Regarding Heberprot-P—a drug for the treatment of patients with diabetic foot ulcers, registered in Cuba in 2006 and patented in 47 countries—CIGB's International Sales Director Miriela Gil mentioned its therapeutic potential for the population of Angola, where an estimated 1,512,000 people suffer from diabetes.



During the visit, BioCubaFarma's presence in the African country was discussed and collaboration proposals were presented, including comprehensive health programs, supply of medicines, diagnostics and medical equipment, as well as doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

Adão de Almeida praised the work of Cuban scientists both in research and in the fight against the pandemic and stressed that the Cuban vaccines are proof of this effort.



The Angolan Minister of State also met with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez to talk about the excellent state of their historic bilateral relations and ratified both countries’ willingness to promote political ties, solidarity and cooperation.