Cuba to host international event Universidad Sociedad 2022





MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 1 ( ACN) The II International Scientific Event Universidad Sociedad (UniSoc) 2022, scheduled to take place March 15-17, will be attended by representatives from Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, the latter as the country to which the event is dedicated.



The forum, to be held at the Iberostar Bella Vista hotel in the Varadero beach resort, located some 120 kilometers east of Havana, will bring together more than 700 participants, including Cubans and foreigners, in order to share experiences in line with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.



Ernesto Mantilla Tapanes, a member of the organizing committee, told the Cuban News Agency that several micro, small and medium-sized private enterprises (MSMEs) in information technology, textile manufacturing, work with plastic and other activities have already confirmed their presence.



Along with the new players in the Cuban economy, companies and other state-owned entities will also attend, including Labiofam, Suchel Jovel, CubaRon, TecnoAzucar and Gardis, he added.

More than 600 presentations will be given during UniSoc 2022, an event sponsored by the University of Matanzas(western Cuba) that will include on-site and online activities on topics such as climate change, innovation, construction, and agriculture.