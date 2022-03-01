March, third month of meteorological drought in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The third month of the year is the fifth of the little rainy period in Cuba that extends until next April and the average rainfall is similar to that of February.



The intermediate rates of its rainfall depend on frontal systems or when the spaces between two air masses that affect the country clash, reported specialists from the Climate Center in its bulletin corresponding to March.



However, they clarified that they have a slightly lower frequency than the 28 days that concluded on Monday and when winds from the southern region, strong at times, usually occur, which constitute one of its most important climatic events.



They recalled the fact that the main influence of La Niña on the behavior of the climate in the country, during this stage, is the decrease of inclement weather.



According to estimates of the Climate Center of the Meteorological Institute, in March, 33.9 and 29.3 millimeters should fall, respectively, in the west and center (below the norm) and 46.1 in the east (within the norm).



In general, its average temperature increases compared to the previous two months, but it is still cool or slightly cold.



A significant fact is that during the last 10 years it has behaved very variable and somewhat warmer than what is regulated.



According to professionals in the sector, there are meteorological, hydrological, agricultural and social droughts, when all are considerably lower than the normal registered levels.