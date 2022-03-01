Diaz-Canel congratulates prominent US artist on his 95th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Congratulations to good friend Harry Belafonte, wrote today on Twitter the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on the occasion of the 95th birthday of the prominent U.S. musician, actor and social activist.



On his official account on that social network, the Cuban leader sent a big hug to Belafonte and expressed that from Cuba, where he is admired, respected and loved for his artistic talent and his solidarity with our people, we wish him to enjoy his 95th birthday in good health and among his loved ones.



Harry Belafonte was born in New York on March 1, 1927 and is known as "the King of Calypso".



He has expressed respect and admiration for the Cuban revolutionary process and was part of the worldwide campaign for the release of the Five Heroes.



In July 2020, Cuba awarded him the Friendship Medal in recognition of both his artistic and humanitarian work.