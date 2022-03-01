Sahrawi Independence Day Marked in Havana





Havana, Feb 28 (ACN) The 46th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was marked on Monday in Havana with a ceremony attended by Osmar Bulsan, ambassador from the North African nation to Cuba.



The event was hosted by the African Center, in the old section of Havana, attended by the diplomatic community accredited here and other guests.



During the ceremony, ambassador Bulsan explained about the current situation of the western Saharan nation, where Marrocco is committing crimes against the civil population, while such actions are not taken into account by the UN Security Council.



The diplomat mentioned demands like the cease of Moroccan domination and the implementation of US decolonization declarations and other guarantees related to international law and human rights conventions.



Bulsan also stressed Cuba’s support of his country by acknowledging the work of Cuban collaborators who are working in refugee camps. He also underscored Cuba’s solidarity particularly the donation of more than 400 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine known as Soberana 02.



The Sahrawi people condemn the US economic blockade of Cuba. Since the proclamation of the Sahrawi State in 1976, this nation has had international recognition by over 80 countries and it is a member of the African Union.



At present a large portion of the Sahrawi nation is under Moroccan military occupation with violent escalation after Morocco did not honor the ceasefire accord signed in November 2020.





