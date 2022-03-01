World Peace Council executive secretary highlights Cuba's commitment to peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuba respects the principles of sovereignty and self-determination of the people, Iraklis Tsavdaridis, executive secretary of the World Peace Council (WPC), who has been on an official visit to the country since last Wednesday, said today in Havana.



The official exchanged Monday with Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), and other executives of the institution, to whom he offered an analysis of the current situation and challenges of the WPC.



Tsavdaridis warned about a set of accumulated threats that challenge global security and the peace of mind of the nations.



Among them he pointed to the increasing militarization of foreign policy among the powers and the interest of reactionary forces in rewriting history, which may lead to future wars.



Regarding the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, he called on the parties to return to the negotiating table to seek a diplomatic and respectful solution that puts humanist principles above warlike interests.



He also ratified the Council's support for the withdrawal of foreign bases, with special emphasis on the territory occupied by the United States in Guantanamo Bay, where human rights are systematically violated.



For his part, Gonzalez Llort highlighted Cuba's participation in the struggle for peace in the world, while thanking the Council for its position condemning the blockade and the sanctions imposed by the U.S. administration against this Caribbean country to tighten it.



Since its foundation in 1949, the WPC has defended peaceful coexistence among countries and its assistance to decolonization and national liberation movements.