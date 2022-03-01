New decree law benefits students-mothers of Cuban eastern province





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Since December last year, Holguin mothers of student age have had a new opportunity to ensure the care of their son or daughter and continue the school process without any problems, following the update of Decree-Law No.56 on the maternity of working women and family responsibility in Cuba.



This norm offers for the first time in the country the possibility for grandparents to take advantage of the social benefit, while the mother of the future baby focuses on educational programs to complete her studies and achieve her autonomy through the incorporation to the labor force.



This decree-law also benefits for the first time in Cuba working mothers in the private sector, who can now enjoy the same benefits established for pregnant women in labor entities, both during their pregnancy and after the baby is born.