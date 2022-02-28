Western Cuba begins partial transition to digital television





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuba’s western provinces will see today the end of analog transmissions of the channels Educativo and Educativo 2 as part of the first stage of the national broadcasting system’s partial transition to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).



Ariadne Plasencia Castro, president of the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (GEIC), said that the move implies changing the technological infrastructure to save energy, improve efficiency and clear the radioelectric spectrum through what she described as a technological "leap" in line with the world trend.



Radiocuba, an entity integrated to the GEIC and in charge of this task, worked on the replacement of transmitters and the reorganization of the signal transmission infrastructure.



Plasencia Castro pointed out that the partial transition represents a joint effort undertaken by the industry, Radiocuba and ministries such as the Ministry of Communications, the agency leading this mission.



To this end, in 2021, 294 thousand decoder boxes (digital television receiving equipment) were produced in Cuba, and hybrid TV sets were made available to education centers, according to data provided by the Ministry of Communications.