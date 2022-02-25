Cuba donates anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the Saharawi Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuba donated today to the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) a batch of 458,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 Soberana-02 vaccines, produced by the Finlay Vaccine Institute in Havana.



During the ceremony of delivery, held at that institution, Mohamed Salec Abdesamad, SADR ambassador to Cuba, thanked, on behalf of his government, the Polisario Front and the Saharawi people, for the noble gesture of the Cuban nation.



This is much more commendable when Cuba is under the effects of an unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States government, reinforced by the 243 measures adopted, in addition to the enormous economic effort to guarantee the production of vaccines and their application to the entire population, he said.



The diplomat also highlighted the feat carried out by the scientists and the Cuban people, which will be part of the history of mankind, he remarked.



This donation from Soberana-02 will be applied to the pediatric population and to those refugees in camps in the SADR, a territory located in North Africa.



Deborah Rivas Saavedra, deputy head of the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), stressed the importance of this donation in the context of the 46th anniversary of the creation of SADR, as evidence of Cuba's permanent support to the cause of the Saharawi people to recover their territories and achieve peace.



Dr. Yuri Valdes Balbin, deputy director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, said that this institution, as part of the whole system of science of the country, is available to its population and others who need it.