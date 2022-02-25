Family code draft is humanist and empowering, Cuban president affirms





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, described the draft of the new Family Code as humanist, emancipatory and inclusive, during the popular consultation on Thursday in the 38th constituency of the People's Council Caribe in the city(eastern Cuba).



With a massive and enthusiastic participation of more than a hundred people, the Cuban head of state, who leads the third governmental visit to the province, thanked the teachings for the quality of the presentations.



He appreciated that the Code Draft defends the rights of all, goes to every aspect in which there were doubts or gaps regarding the reality of Cuban families and that its conformation took comparative studies in relation to similar laws, always defending Cuban citizenship.

Diaz Canel congratulated the jurists in charge of its presentation and explanation, the knowledge and expertise on the document and expressed that they are learning in the interpretation of the material.



Several opinions recognized the validity of the draft, its advanced and revolutionary nature in the recognition of rights for all people, with special emphasis on the elderly, children and women, and the positive aspect of the fact that the text is in favor of a harmonious coexistence of families, free of violence of all kinds.



The popular consultation was also attended by Rafael Perez Fernandez, member of the Central Committee of the Party and first secretary in the province, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, Oscar Silvera Martinez, minister of justice, and Martha Elena Feito, head of labor and social security.