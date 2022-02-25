Top Cuban Govt. authorities conclude visit to easternmost province of the country





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) The government visit to Guantanamo, headed by Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, concludes today with the objective of checking the progress of the main programs and policies to be implemented, and to strengthen the ties with the people.



The visit began on Thursday with the presence of Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Party and prime minister, Salvador Valdes Mesa, member of the Political Bureau and vice president of the country, as well as the Cuban council of ministers, the delegation visited the 10 municipalities of the province.



During his tour, the Cuban president visited the Guaso water treatment plant, a hydraulic work that provides 70% of the water consumed by the capital city, the sixth most populated city in Cuba with more than 200, 000 inhabitants.



He also visited Zoologico de Piedra, the only one of its kind in the world, created by the late self-taught sculptor Angel Inigo Blanco, and a National Cultural Heritage Site, where he learned about the functioning of a local development project that manages its conversion into micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), benefits the community of Boqueron, encourages tourism and protects the institution's heritage.



The Cuban leader also visited a credit and services cooperative, a community considered vulnerable in the provincial capital, as well as the University of Guantanamo, the Cultural Center Zona de Arte and a state-owned MSME of the food sector.



This is the third government visit to Guantanamo as part of a working aimed at increasing the exchange with authorities, representatives of institutions and the population with antecedents in those carried out in November 2018 and 2019.