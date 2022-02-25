Communication Companies Open Office at Mariel Development Zone





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) In an effort to boost exports and attract new partners, companies with the Information Technology Conglomerate opened an office at the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), west of Havana.



An Integral Communication Service Center known as Pelicano will be managed by the company Solintel S.A., with the aim of serving clients already settled in the zone, company executive Yannisey Miranda told the Cuban News Agency.



Finding new partners who can provide electronic components to different local businesses is also an objective of the new office, said Miranda, whose company Solintel S.A. has been approved to do foreign trade for the private sector.



The executive announced the launching of the on-line shop called atualcance.zoom.cu for state-run companies; the shop offers electronic products for private businesses. The on-line shop will be operative soon with sales in Cuban pesos.



Solintel S.A. is a trade business operating with 100 percent Cuban capital and it offers integral solutions for the development of communications, through imports and commercialization of systems, and professional services of high added value.