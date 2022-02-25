President of the Russian State Duma pays tribute to José Martí





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, laid a wreath today at the foot of the monument to Cuba's National Hero José Martí in Havana’s Revolution Square.



The visitor was accompanied at the ceremony by Ana María Mari Machado, vice-president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) (Cuban Parliament) and Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, president of the Parliament's International Relations Commission.



As part of Mr. Volodin’s official visit to Cuba, he met yesterday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and with Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the ANPP. He also laid a wreath at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier and toured the Fidel Castro Ruz Study Center.



Since 1993, the State Duma has functioned as a system of regional representation that brings together 450 deputies from different political parties, who are elected for a five-year term.