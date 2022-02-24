Government visit to eastern Cuba starts with a sugar mill





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez heads the third governmental visit to the province of Guantánamo—which begin in the only active sugar mill in the province—together with Rafael Pérez Fernández, First Secretary of the Party in the province and Julio García Pérez, President of the Azcuba Group, among other leaders.



Engineer Ramiro Rodríguez Pérez, director of the Argeo Martínez Empresa Azucarera Agroindustrial, explained the visitors that the harvest kicked off on December 23 and, after 62 days, the milling capacity is 36% of the planned 70%, mainly because of breakages and industrial deficiencies, the high rainfall, and problems with the railroad due to engine breakdowns and lack of cages to carry sugarcane from the fields located 37 kilometers away.



He pointed out that their plan is designed for 101 days of harvest, but held that the Argeo Martínez will mill as long as there is sugar cane and good weather conditions to make up for lost time and fulfill the plan, as befit the commitment of the sugar mill’s 375-strong workforce engaged in three work shifts.