Family Code: an emancipating text that protects all Cubans





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) "This is a socialist Code,” were Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez’s words to define the draft Family Code—currently submitted to popular consultation—as it concerns everyone, in light of the “degree of emancipation” and the “safeguards” it provides to the Cuban family and for sectors such as the elderly, people with disabilities, women, children and young people.



“(This) can only be conceived under socialism; so with this Code we are defending socialism,” he said. “By now we already know the tendencies and details in need of improvement. We must all work together for the sake of understanding, preparation and, of course, social engagement.”



The president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, who gave an update on the consultation process, announced that 97% of the constituencies have already held their meetings to discuss the document. It was also reported that people have already bought 90.41% of the 500,000 issues of the tabloid with the draft text.



Most of the suggestions that people made, she pointed out, have to do with marriage, adoption, the order of surnames, parental responsibility, gestational solidarity, or discrimination within the family.



Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera Martínez stressed that the Cuban law professionals keep attending and taking part in people’s meetings to give explanations and clarify doubts, if need be. To this end, he announced that, as of Monday, his Ministry will make an e-mail address available to all Cuban constituents in case they have questions.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, remarked that even if the consultation is going smoothly we can always do better when it comes to such an inclusive and modernized draft that provides so many opportunities. Hence the need, he underscored, that the text be studied in schools and workplaces and that those who answer people’s questions use a language they can understand.



All government leaders and ministers attending the meeting agreed on the value of people’s awareness of the impact that the new Family Code is likely to have on their lives and on the way that state entities and mass and political organizations can help in terms of organization for the benefit of the nationwide consultation process



Towards the end of the meeting, President Díaz-Canel urged to prevent the consultation meetings from being marred by improvised or botched jobs on the part of those who are there as organizers or to explain or clarify any provision. He also asked them to think of facilities for the elderly who attend the meetings and to think of a schedule that women can meet.



“Always remember,” he pointed out, “that when it comes to participation, Cuba is a heterogeneous society, so every time we design something we must see to it that we will not tamper with or undermine these processes ourselves. (…) This text is both for the immediate present and for the distant future.”