Diaz-Canel received Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with His Excellency Mr. Viacheslav Volodin, President of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is visiting Cuba.



The Cuban leader highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two nations and reiterated his willingness to consolidate the high level of political dialogue and exchanges in sectors of common interest, including the parliamentary sphere. He thanked Russia for its annual

resolution against the U.S. blockade of the Island and for the humanitarian aid received from the Federation to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. He also stated his solidarity with the Russian Federation in view of the imposition of sanctions and the expansion of NATO towards its borders.



On his end, Mr. Volodin ratified the support of the State Duma to strengthen bilateral ties and emphasized both his denunciation of the U.S. Cuba policy and its will to keep promoting exchanges at all levels.