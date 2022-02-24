Cuban Parliament President Meets Chairman of Russia’s State Duma





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) The President of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament) Esteban Lazo Hernandez met in Havana with Viacheslav V Volodin, Chairman of State Duma of the Russian Federation Assembly, who is paying an official visit to the island.



During the meeting Lazo Hernandez reiterated his willingness to strengthen interparliamentary relations and exchange to mutually favor solutions to common issues. He stressed the significance of drawing up common strategies at all levels and boost supportive political vision between the two countries.



The Cuban Parliament President also expressed his rejection against the interference with Moscow’s internal affairs by the US administration and its allies with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



Meanwhile, Volodin stressed the role of dialog and trust for the normal unfolding of parliamentary activity and the implementation of accords reached through diplomacy. He proposed the setting up of permanent interparliamentary commissions to expand bilateral cooperation and keep deepening official talks.



The times of challenges and big difficulties imply renewed and efficient approaches based on transparent institutional communication and on the principles of brotherhood among the nations, said the Russian official.



Since 1993, Russia’s State Duma operates as a regional representation system grouping 450 lawmakers from different political parties, who are elected for a five-year period.



The meeting was also attended by a delegation made up of the heads of working teams from the Russian parliament.



The Russian visitors laid a wreath at the Mausoleum of the Internationalist Soviet Soldier and visited the Fidel Castro Center in Havana; they are expected to pay homage to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti as part of their visit to the island.