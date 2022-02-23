Russian State Duma speaker begins official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Viacheslav Volodin, president of the Russian State Duma, begins today an official visit to Cuba, during which he will meet with Esteban Lazo, head of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) and of the Council of State.



A note from the Cuban Parliament, published on its web site, states that Volodin will be in the Island until February 24 and points out that his meetings in Havana will address the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and inter-parliamentary ties.



The Russian State Duma recently announced two official visits of its president to Cuba and Nicaragua.



Russia and Cuba maintain solid and strategic bilateral relations, and the peoples of both nations are united by ties of friendship and solidarity.