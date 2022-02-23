Angolan youth members meet with National Board of the Young Communist League





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) A delegation of the Youth of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (JMPLA) paying a visit to Cuba met with the National Board of the Young Communist League (UJC).



UJC National Committee first secretary Aylín Álvarez García highlighted to the group headed by Crispiniano Dos Santos and Justino Capapinha, first secretary and secretary of the National Committee of the JMPLA, respectively, the role that Cuban youth have played in shaping the country's economic and social strategy and their involvement in tasks as important as food production and as frontline fighters against COVID-19.



“Led by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the UJC has also been a bridge between the nation’s leaders and our children, teenagers and young people with a view to their active engagement in decision-making for the design of public policies in line with their needs,” she remarked.



On his end, Dos Santos stressed that this exchange has allowed the JMPLA to learn details about the doings of the organization that gathers Cuban youth and its fruitful links with the PCC.



“With their hard work in production,” he said, “Angolan youth has helped us get around the difficulties of the current economic crisis and the fall in the price of crude oil, the country’s main resource.”



After visiting sites such as the University of Havana and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), Justino Capapinha urged young Angolans and Cubans to maintain their cooperation for the benefit of both societies.



Both the UJC and the JMPLA, which will celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2022, stated their wishes to put their common problems on the table of international debate.