Cuban Foreign Ministry Officials and Red Cross Directives Hold Talks





Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Ministry officials with the General Division for Multilateral and International Law met with directives of the Red Cross Regional Delegation on current bilateral relations between the two entities.



The meeting took place in the framework of the traditional dialog mechanism between the two parties, according to the Ministry’s website. The two sides corroborated the positive unfolding of bilateral relations and agreed to resume official annual talks this year, which had been put off over the past years as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cuban delegation, headed by the general director for Multilateral Affairs and International Law Rodolfo Benitez, stressed the importance of the work carried out by the Red Cross International Committee in the world.



The Committee’s directives acknowledged the activism of Cuba at international forums by promoting the international humanitarian law and sharing its valuable experience, such as the natural disaster management, the dispatch of medical missions to countries in need.



The Red Cross International Committee group was headed by Marisela Silva, chief of the regional delegation of the organization for Panama and the Caribbean.