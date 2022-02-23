The World on Twitter against US and NATO Military Bases





Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) A world Twitter response on the Day against US and NATO Military Bases will take place February 23 starting at 9 am to mark the 1903 illegal occupation of a portion of the Cuban province of Guantanamo by a US military base, which is still there against the will of the Cuban people and government.



The Twitter initiative, joined by the Cuban Friendship Institute, was called by the World Peace Council so that such action takes place very year around the world to reject military bases.



For Cuba, the date and the initiative have special connotation, since February 23 marks the 119th anniversary since the signing of the agreement that made official the setting up of the US naval base here; the first of its kind imposed by Washington out of US borders. The Twitter action will demand the return of the US occupied Cuban territory to the people of Cuba.



Hashtags for the Twitter action on February 23 will be: @siempreconcuba #DevuelvanGuantanamoYa, #ReturnGuantanamotoCubaNow, #Cuba y #CubaVive; and also the website www.siempreconcuba.org



The “Day against the military bases…” was agreed at the first International Conference against US and NATO Military Bases, held in Dublin, Ireland, in 2018 sponsored by the World Peace Council and the Coalition against US Military Bases.



Military bases constitute a permanent threat to peace, and the peoples’ sovereignty and self-determination and they are also the platforms launching harassment and aggressions against those governments which do not abide by Washington’s rules.