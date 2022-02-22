Diaz-Canel recalls legacy of prominent Cuban patriot





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) 145 years after the death of Cuban patriot Francisco Vicente Aguilera, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel evoked today his legacy and pointed out that this fighter for independence is one of the fathers of the Cuban Revolution.



On Twitter, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba stressed that Aguilera invested his great fortune in the fire of national independence and died poor, without abandoning the sacred cause.

From that root sprouts Cuba's dignity, Diaz-Canel added.



Francisco Vicente Aguilera y Tamayo (June 23, 1821 - February 22, 1877) was one of the most successful landowners in the eastern region of Cuba in the second half of the 19th century, as he was the owner of sugar mills, farms, abundant cattle and large estates.

In 1867 he was a leader of the Revolutionary Committee of Bayamo and the East, and participated in the composition of the war march La Bayamesa.



He was among the first to join the revolutionary uprising of October 10, 1868, and during the struggle he reached the rank of Major General, serving as Secretary of War, General in Chief of the Army of the East and Vice President of the Republic of Cuba in Arms.



When he occupied this last responsibility, in 1871, he moved to the United States with the assignment of uniting the emigrants and increasing the sending of resources.



Aguilera died in New York, in the midst of great economic shortages.