Cuba hands over credentials to correspondents of Spanish news agency EFE





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuba handed over credentials to the correspondents of the EFE news agency in the country on Monday, during a meeting between executives of the International Press Center (CPI by its Spanish acronym) and the Spanish media, the Cuban foreign ministry reported today.



According to the information, a visa will be granted in the next few days to the appointed chief correspondent, Juan Palop, so that he can carry out his duties in Havana,.



Juan Antonio Fernandez, general director of press, communication and image of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs, described the talks as frank, transparent and respectful, the source reported.



On Twitter, the CPI highlighted that both parties reaffirmed the importance of the accredited foreign press to conduct its informative work with freedom and mutual respect, in accordance with the principles of truthfulness, impartiality and non-biasedness.



The EFE delegation also visited the Prensa Latina news agency and held a meeting with its directors, where the parties acknowledged the existing work links between both media outlets.