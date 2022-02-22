International fair of Cuban university dedicated to China and Dominican Republic





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The University of Camaguey (UC)(central Cuba) Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz is developing during the current year the 3rd International Fair, dedicated to the People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic, countries with which the institution has important relations of collaboration.



The event will offer the opportunity to enjoy cultural exchange experiences from the university community, through several activities associated with these nations.



Yaile Caballero Mota, director of International Relations at the academic institution, highlighted the close alliances with China that are now consolidated through the creation of the International Institute of Artificial Intelligence, to be opened next June in the Asian nation.



This project, which arose from the alliances between the UC and the Hebei University of International Studies, is the largest one currently promoted by the Ministry of Higher Education, led by the Cuban institution , with the participation of eight other Cuban counterpart institutes, she told the Cuban News Agency.



The Cuban institution has also had cooperation ties for years with the Dominican Republic, as a result of which is the recent conclusion of a Doctorate in that country, where the Rector of the local campus, Santiago Lajes Choy, will travel in the coming days and will present the degrees to the new doctors, she confirmed.



On the other hand, Caballero Mota said, the minister and the vice minister of education, science and technology of the Dominican Republic were approved as guest professors of the University of Camagüey.

The UC international fairs began in 2019 and the first edition was dedicated to Mexico, while the second promoted activities linked to Belgium.