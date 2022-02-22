Young Angolans and Cubans Talk Friendship between their Nations





Havana, Feb 21 (ACN) Sharing dialog with the young people is the crucial way to strengthen links of friendship between Cuba and Angola, said Crispiniano Dos Santos, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), during a meeting on Monday with students from the University of Havana.



Dos Santos, also First National Secretary of Youths with the MPLA referred to the unity between Angola and Cuba and the significance of consolidating such relations through dialog to face common problems.



Jorge Bencomo, general secretary of the Young Communist League at the University of Havana, told the Cuban News Agency that the Monday meeting allowed sharing experiences and aspects related to the structure of the two organizations and their working dynamics.



The meeting was attended by Justino Capapinha, member of the MPLA Central Committee and secretary of its National Youth Committee, who also shared views with students from Mathematics, Sociology, History, Chemistry and other courses at the University of Havana.



Representing Cuba were Nislay Molina and Suniel Sosa, members of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League along with Jose Julian Diaz, president of the University Students Federation at the Havana higher education center.



Diaz referred to his organization’s work by explaining that its objective is to bring together and represent all students, which implies a big challenge due to the natural diversity of projects and aspirations, they must link to work with efficacy.



The visit by the Angolan youths to Cuba will extend to February 28 and it will include a meeting with members of the National Bureau of the Young Communist League, headed by Aylin Alvarez.