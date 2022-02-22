Cuban Foreign Minister Meets Association of Caribbean States Official





Havana, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Monday with the secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States Rodolfo Sabonge, who is paying an official visit to Cuba.



During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the current performance of the regional organization and exchanged views on the challenges facing the Caribbean region, currently under the impact of climate change amidst the spread of COVID-19.



The Cuban government official reiterated his government’s commitment to Cuba’s participation in all activities scheduled by the regional integration entity, and admitted that there is a long way to go in terms of dialog and cooperation.



Minister Rodriguez stressed the significance of the Association of Caribbean States as a coordination entity in this geographical area and he also thanked the organization’s historic support of Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island.



Meanwhile, Sabonge referred to the permanent commitment of Cuba to his organization and its support in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic and during the post-pandemic recovery period.



The official stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation projects underway in the areas of transportation and the environment.



The two officials agreed to keep promoting Caribbean unity to face the common challenges in the areas of trade, supply chains, transport and sustainable tourism.



The Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States winds up his first official visit to Cuba on Tuesday after meeting a tight agenda.

