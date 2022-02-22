Foreign Minister Stresses Positive Relations between Cuba and Saudi Arabia





Havana, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez conveyed Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Havana, Faisal bin Falah Al Harbi, his satisfaction for the positive state of political relations between the two nations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that during his meeting with the Saudi official he expressed the Cuban government’s willingness to further boost economic, commercial and cooperation links with Saudi Arabia.



In May 2017, Cuba and Saudi Arabia push forwards their bilateral relations starting with an over-26-million-dollar credit line granted by the Arab nation for rehabilitation and construction of social entities with the Office of the Havana Historian.



A year earlier, the two nations signed accords to export to Cuba Saudi products and for a long-term financing of infrastructure programs in the Cuban water resources sector.



Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 28 million inhabitants and has the second largest oil reserves in the world after Venezuela.