Cuban TV released 138 foreign series in 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) A study by the Center for Social Research (CIS) of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) has it that about 138 foreign TV shows were released in Cuba in 2021, with Las chicas del cable (Cable Girls) as the one with the highest ratings.



CIS, which looks every year into the levels of acceptance of Cuban radio and TV programs, recently posted on social networks its conclusions regarding the foreign series and how they did in Cuba in 2021.



Specialist Jankell del Real Dumas reports on a video posted on CIS’s YouTube channel that last year Cuban TV released 138 foreign series (28 more than in 2020). As it turned out, he remarked, even if Multivisión is the channel on which most of these shows are released, channel Cubavisión again drew the largest audience of TV series followers. “I guess it’s because these foreign series have taken the regular slots of music programs and soap operas played on that channel,” he said.



CIS found that Las Chicas… attracted the largest number of TV viewers in 2021, followed by Madame J.C Walker and Le Bazar de la Charité (The Bonfire of Destiny).



“We need more studies and research about people’s perception of foreign TV shows and their upward trend on their preferences,” he stressed.