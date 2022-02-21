Executive Secretary of the World Peace Council to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Iraklis Tsavdaridis, executive secretary of the World Peace Council (WPC), will begin next Wednesday an official visit to Cuba, invited by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), with the aim of continuing to strengthen the work in favor of peace.



The exchange of information on the imperialist aggressions and the economic blockade imposed by the United States on the island is planned, informed the ICAP, a social organization that took over since last October the functions of the Cuban Movement for Peace and Sovereignty of the Peoples in an effort to consolidate the work by adding the experience and broad relations of the Institute with people and organizations of solidarity and goodwill in the world.



Other topics that will be the focus of the meetings will be the preparation of the XXII World Assembly of the WPC, scheduled for the end of August of this year, and the organization of the regional meeting for the America-Caribbean, where Cuba has the responsibility of coordinator.

In particular, the talks will deal with the holding of the VII International Seminar for Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases, traditionally held at the illegal US base in Guantanamo, Cuba.



Tsavdaridis is a member of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and has visited Cuba on more than 50 occasions in close coordination with various organizations, and on this occasion he will remain in the country until Tuesday, March 1st.



In Havana, the WPC executive secretary will hold talks with political and government authorities, representatives of civil society and ICAP directors, where he will give a lecture on regional conflicts that threaten world peace.



The distinguished visitor will visit the Fidel Castro Ruz Center; the memorial of the Denunciation; a neighborhood in transformation and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, while he will also receive information on the fight against the pandemic in the country and the achievements of its scientists.