Cuban Food Production Industry Assesses Current Challenges





Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) In the presence of Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, executives with the Food Industry Ministry reported on the main problems currently affecting food production in the country.



Food Industry Minister Manuel Santiago Sobrino said that in 2021 the sector faced problems in delivering flour, pork, canned meats, pastas, ice-creams, fruits, vegetable oil, sodas and dispensed beers. Such problems were related to the purchase of raw material, the hiring of services from the private sector and foreign investment.



Some task which were not met last year and still to be addressed include the enforcement of the Law of Fisheries, which requires visiting over 100 fishermen’s communities to share experiences and increase their members’ participation in the country’s economic plan.



Meanwhile, the sales of food in hard currency increased to 388 million Cuban pesos, out of which 221 million came from exports; however, the ministry reports losses in entities linked to meat processing, aquiculture, soybean and dairy products.



The minister said that this year, his sector will focus on the consolidation of financial systems in hard currency, strengthening involvement with the private sector, obtaining credits from export companies, among other actions.



Food production is priority for the country; so this year six joint ventures will be set up to back the production of fishery products, condiments, chocolates, beers and rum among others.



The meeting was also attended by deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca.