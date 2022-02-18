European politicians recognize progress in Cuba despite the US blockade and COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Heinz Bierbaum, president of the Party of the European Left (PEL), expressed today, in Havana, being impressed by the social advances in Cuba despite the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



Our visit constitutes an expression of solidarity and condemnation of the genocidal policy of the U.S. administration, which hinders the development of the country, he declared during a press conference.



The German politician, with the delegation accompanying him, held meetings with the highest authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Government, which he described as spaces for open and sincere debate and exchange of diverse experiences.



Maite Mola, first vice president of the European party organization, referred to the democratic progress in the Caribbean nation, evidenced by the popular consultation of the draft law of the Family Code and the modern look of the new legal provisions in the process of approval.



Likewise, Geoges Kastrougalos, parliamentarian for foreign policy of the Greek coalition Syriza, affirmed that the Cuban revolution and its medical brigades have given the greatest lesson of solidarity and humanism to the world in these complex times.



The visitors, who arrived in the country on February 12 and will stay until February 19, positioned themselves against all sanctions and pressure measures against Cuba, and in favor of diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.



They also defended the right of other nations of the world to free and universal access to Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines without threats or blackmail by hegemonic interests.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC and president of the country, expressed his gratitude for this visit at such a difficult time as the one the country is going through, and when so many hostile campaigns are being organized around the Revolution.



The PEL brings together 31 left-wing parties from 17 member states of the European Union with the aim of uniting in a single bloc all the forces of the old continent that fight for a model of society different from the neoliberal one.