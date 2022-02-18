Díaz-Canel leads party visit to the province of Holguín





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is leading a visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPCuba) to the province of Holguín.



The Presidency of Cuba reports on Twitter that the president participated in the Annual Review Meeting to check CPCuba’s performance in the municipal capital city together with the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda.



According to the report, the visit to this eastern province will include a meeting with the grassroots members and tours around neighborhoods, production parks, workplaces and schools.