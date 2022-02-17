Cuba and Portugal Share Positive Bilateral Relations





Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and Portugal ambassador to Havana Fernando Figueirinhas expressed satisfaction for the positive state of bilateral relations between their nations.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said he met the Portugues diplomat who concludes his mission in Cuba and during the exchange both affirmed their willingness to keep boosting economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations.



Cuba and Portugal have historically shared closed friendly links, while the Portuguese nation supports the Cuban people every year at the UN General Assembly against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Havana and Lisbon deepen relations in all areas while Portugal also contributes to the political and cooperation dialog between Cuba and the European Union.