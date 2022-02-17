All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
17
February Thursday

Cuban president will speak at international meeting for reconstruction in Haiti



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will speak today in the afternoon at the "International Conference for the Financing of the Reconstruction of Haiti's Southern Peninsula," the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter.

The conference, attended by UN Under-Secretary General Amina Mohammed, will focus on the reconstruction of the Haitian regions devastated by the strong earthquake of August 2021.

With a 7.2 magnitude, this earthquake struck Haiti on August 14, 2021, leaving in its wake more than 2,200 deaths, 12,000 injured, 329 missing and more than 26,000 displaced, according to official sources.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News