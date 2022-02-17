Cuban president will speak at international meeting for reconstruction in Haiti





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will speak today in the afternoon at the "International Conference for the Financing of the Reconstruction of Haiti's Southern Peninsula," the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter.



The conference, attended by UN Under-Secretary General Amina Mohammed, will focus on the reconstruction of the Haitian regions devastated by the strong earthquake of August 2021.



With a 7.2 magnitude, this earthquake struck Haiti on August 14, 2021, leaving in its wake more than 2,200 deaths, 12,000 injured, 329 missing and more than 26,000 displaced, according to official sources.