Different generation, same partisan sentiment





With the triumph of the Cuban Revolution came many challenges to a country wracked by social inequality, poverty, illiteracy and other problems that call for a leading organization to carry forward the nascent revolutionary process.



In 1961, following the principles of previous generations led by the ideas of José Martí, the Revolution took the first steps towards the creation of a governing body with the establishment of the Integrated Revolutionary Organizations (ORI).



After the constitution of the first Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on October 3, 1965, the nation took a firm step in the struggle for the development and protection of social policies, which are still in force thanks mostly to the historical continuity preserved by the new generations.



The province of Matanzas is lucky to have men and women committed to these principles, including Yunisexky Bernal Lóriga, first secretary in the provincial capital.



Born in 1978, Yunisexky has been the first municipal secretary for some months, convinced that the Party is the guiding light of the Revolution. He highlights the fact that, despite the difficulties, the province is working tirelessly to implement the agreements of the 8th Party Congress for the benefit of socio-economic development and remarked that their ongoing projects are centered on ideological political work, achieving a larger membership and strengthening Party activity at grassroots level.



Formerly a member of the ideological political bureau of the Young Communist League (UJC) in the province, Bernal Lóriga underscored the fact that the organization will focus its attention and analyses on the fight against COVID-19 and the preservation of the achievements of the Revolution as the date of the provincial assembly of the PCC, to be held this month, draws near.



Talking to Yunisexky Bernal Lóriga reveals the magnitude of a man of the Revolution, capable of evading questions about himself but ready to talk about everything that the political organization founded by Julio Antonio Mella and Carlos Baliño does for the well-being of the Cuban people, a sure sign that he is part of a new generation with the same feeling of unity.