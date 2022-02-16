Cuba announces VI International Congress on Animal Improvement





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The Research Center for the Improvement of Tropical Livestock (CIMAGT) announced the VI International Congress on Animal Improvement 2022, to be held in this city on November 15 to 18 at the International Conference Center in order to address issues of interest in food production.



Focused on livestock development and research as strategic goals of our policies, the Congress will discuss topics of biotechnology, genetics and nutrition as applied to this field.



In statements to ACN, Sc. D. Ramón Denis García remarked that this time there will be presentations about cattle adaptation to different environmental conditions with a view to increasing milk and meat production and perpetuating the reproduction of indigenous species, in line with the country’s plans to foster people’s consumption of sheep and goat, whose breeding takes less time and fewer consumables.



Likewise, there will be debate on artificial insemination, embryo transfer, advanced genetic studies in large and small livestock males, species conservation and the increase of productive indicators in breeding cattle.



Jael Echevarría, general director of the Pasture and Forage Research Institute, stressed the importance of using phylogenetic resources as animal feed and implementing new techniques to introduce herbaceous species in production which are more resistant to drought and soil salinity.



Established in 1970, CIMAGT has long applied research to agriculture and boasts a number of significant achievements in the reproduction and cloning of cattle, horses, pigs, sheep, goats, buffalo, poultry, fish and rabbits.