Cuba Pedagogical Schools Keep Graduating New Teachers





Santiago de Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Pedagogical schools in eastern Santiago de Cuba city held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday for 344 new teachers; the ceremony honored the 1961 National Literacy Campaign.



The graduates will work in pre-school, elementary, special and secondary education centers thus contributing to the historic teaching tradition which has distinguished Santiago de Cuba over the past five decades.



During the ceremony at July 26 Education center, former Moncada barracks before the 1959 Revolution, Graduate Talia Nariño expressed her colleagues’ eagerness to join other Cuban teachers, particularly after nearly two years of restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19.



The new educator told ACN that her teachers are the main examples to follow and thanked them for their teachings during her university course, their timely advice and contribution to her development into an education professional.



The new teacher said that she and her colleagues will be honored to commit themselves to the Cuban education system and the Revolution, because the formation of the new generations of Cubans is now in their hands. “I will work hard to reciprocate the trust laid on us by the Revolution allowing us to help children with special needs, give them our affection and let them know that they can do big things,” said the graduate.



The graduation ceremony was attended by provincial pedagogical specialists, members of the High School Student Federation and future teachers.