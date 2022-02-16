Cuba: Aging from the Genre Perspective





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) In Cuba, a national survey revealed that women enjoy a larger live expectancy than men, which suggests addressing population aging and care from a genre perspective.



Beatriz Torres, a researcher with the Center for Demographic Studies, said that population aging is an inevitable, irreversible and relatively new process requiring analysis at the level of individuals, population groups and the society.



During a forum entitled Studies and Population-related Policies in the COVID-19 Scenari, held at the University of Havana, the expert said that old age must be considered an achievement and not a condition. The care of old citizens not only translates in material cost but also on psychological ones as it also constitutes an important genre breach since it affects five women per every one man in the country.



This means, according to stats, that there more women than men require care, the researcher explained.



The president of the Havana University Department for Senior Citizens, Teresa Orosa, stressed the significance of considering the elderly in a social and family context and the contribution made by a new Cuban Family Code with this regard.



In order to achieve a healthy look at aging, the first thing to do is accepting it, and rescue the image of active, healthy, sustainable aging, said the expert.