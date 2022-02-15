Chinese company Yutong donates rice to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The Cuban Food Commercialization Company and the Chinese company Yutong signed, in Havana, the act of delivery of a donation of 300 tons of rice, in 13 containers carrying 50-kilogram sacks of rice, Premium quality.



Ariel Tengfei, regional manager for the Caribbean of Yutong, referred to the more than 15 years of cooperation between the company and the Cuban government, and explained that the rice was purchased in Colombia for a value of 210, 000 dollars to support the food supply on the island and mitigate the effects suffered during the pandemic.



For her part, Grisel Avila Diaz, vice minister of domestic trade, expressed her gratitude for the donation and the trust to continue supporting the Cuban market, in addition to highlighting Yutong's contribution to the improvement of interprovincial public passenger transportation, becoming the main means of transportation for these objectives in the country.



She also recalled the donations received during the most complex moments of the pandemic, such as medical supplies, means of protection and ambulances, destined to hospitals and isolation centers, in support of the control and treatment of the disease.



Cuba and China maintain close cooperation ties in different branches of the economy, and an example of this is the Havana Graphic Enterprise that is progressing as part of a loan from the Asian government and Yutong, which is also interested in the manufacture and use of hybrid buses in the country.