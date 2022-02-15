Cuba marks St. Valentine's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) There is nothing more revolutionary than love, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, affirmed today on Twitter, on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship.





On his official social media, the Cuban leader encouraged that, on this day, we make it possible to celebrate the love that overcomes all.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also marked the date on Twitter and wished a happy Day of Love and Friendship to all the people of Cuba.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stressed that this special day is an opportunity to celebrate love and friendship.



The Day of Love and Friendship, also known as Valentine's Day, is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on February 14 to commemorate the good deeds of Saint Valentine of Rome, related to the universal concept of love and affection.