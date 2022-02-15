Cuban president mourns death of Bolivian ambassador to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic expressed today on Twitter his condolences for the death of ambassador Eduardo Pardo, who fulfilled the honorable mission of representing Bolivia in Cuba.



On his official social media, Diaz-Canel shared the publication of Bolivian president Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, who mourned the death of Pardo and expressed condolences to his family.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, also lamented the death of the Bolivian representative to Cuba.



Cuban diplomat expressed his condolences to the government and people of Bolivia and especially to Pardo's family.



Through an official statement, the Bolivian foreign ministry informed on Sunday about the death of the Bolivian ambassador to Cuba at 68, after weeks of struggle to recover from an illness.



Eduardo Pardo, born on May 5, 1953, was a Bolivian economist, university professor and diplomat, who served as general manager of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) in 2006, and in July 2021, the Senate approved his appointment as Bolivian ambassador to Cuba.