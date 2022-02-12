Consultations on the Cuban family code to be also held abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) A total of 109 special circumscriptions will operate at Cuban embassies and consular offices abroad for the process of popular consultation on the draft Family Code, which will run until April 30.



Granma newspaper reported that in Venezuela more than 16,700 Cubans on international missions will participate in the process during March.



Marcos Fernandez Fleitas, official of the diplomatic headquarters and president of the electoral circumscription in the South American country, stated that 24 auxiliary groups (one for each state), and another one of national nature, will guarantee the consultation process in 671 polling stations.



In Cuba, more than 78, 000 meeting places have been conceived for the popular consultation, and more than 15, 000 jurists will participate, including 1,606 students.



The meetings will debate the 24th version of the project, approved last December by Cuban deputies, and the proposals will be submitted to the consideration of the National Assembly of People's Power, which will approve a new version to be submitted to popular referendum.