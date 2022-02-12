Cuban and Chinese universities start artificial intelligence institute





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) The University of Camagüey(central Cuba) will inaugurate in early this year a research institute on Artificial Intelligence in Hebei, along with the University of International Studies of that Chinese province.



Yeile Caballero Mota, director of international relations of the Cuban university, which will be in charge of the project, said that the objective is the training of professionals.



The main goal is the training in artificial intelligence through three programs, a PhD in Computer Science, and two master's degrees in Applied Informatics and Computer Science.



The project has a research component, as it conceives study laboratories for the topics of artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, cloud computing and software development, she added.



Such technologies will be focused on the development of applications in the areas of biotechnology and biomedicine, so the operation of a hospital belonging to the institute will contribute to testing the solutions generated there.



The collaboration is a valuable opportunity for the development of computer applications, a line that so far the community of computer sciences in Cuba has not advanced much, as is the case with scientific research, whose recognition at the international level is remarkable, the expert continued.



Among the institutions participating in this project with China are the Academy of Sciences of Cuba; the Martha Abreu Central University in Villa Clara; and the Technological University of Havana, in addition to medical science centers.