Russian and Cuban researchers hold scientific exchanges





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) A new day of exchanges was held in Cienfuegos (central Cuba) by researchers from the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Moscow Aviation Materials Research Institute (VIAM by its Russian acronym) and the Center for Environmental Studies of Cienfuegos (CEAC by its Spanish acronym).



The discussions were related to the Cuban-Russian Station for climatic testing of materials and structural elements in the tropical climate of the Caribbean, reported the Nuclear Communicators Network (RECNUC).



The visit of VIAM experts to the Cienfuegos collective is part of the cooperation agreement between the two institutions, signed in July 2016 in Russia, and the August 2017 work program for the aforementioned facility, which has been operating at the CEAC since December 2018.

The agenda of both included a follow-up workshop, with the aim of assessing the progress of the work program and punctuating ongoing research projects.



PhD. Alain Muñoz Caravaca, deputy director of Science and Technology at CEAC, recalled that the six-year collaboration between Russia's VIAM and CEAC has been a successful period of cooperation.



Both parties have deepened in the impacts that environmental conditions have on the degradation of different types of materials used in Cuban and Russian industry, he emphasized.



This is a fruitful period for the development of new research and we seek new projects on the degradation of plastics, in response to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to the protection of the marine environment, the expert concluded.