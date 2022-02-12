International Congress Universidad 2022 concludes in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) After four days of hard work, the International Congress Universidad 2022 concludes today in Havana and the closing ceremony will be attended by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



The president was also in charge of opening the event with his master conference on the government management system based on science and innovation, which was one of the central topics of this event.



Frei Betto, Brazilian intellectual and theologian, will give a master conference on the challenges of higher education in the transition to a post-COVID-19 world on the last day of this Congress, which has been in session since last Monday at the Convention Center in Havana.



Among the topics to be discussed will be participation, leadership on social media, scientific research and student leadership in the university context, as part of the conference "University and networks in defense of the Revolution".



During the fourth day of sessions, the strategic axes of Cuba's National Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education were discussed, emphasizing the need to work with greater intersectoriality in the processes of production, transformation, commercialization and consumption of food.



Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, minister of higher education in Cuba, said during a meeting with the press, that the Universidad 2022 Congress has addressed the main thematic areas of university education, with vast participation of academics and foreign experts from 37 countries.