Díaz-Canel received the President of the Communist Party of Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received on Wednesday, at the Palace of the Revolution, the president of the Communist Party of Spain, José Luis Centella Gómez, with whom he held a fraternal and friendly dialogue in which they discussed issues related to regional and international affairs.



The Cuban leader thanked Mr. Centella for his permanent condemnation of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, intensified in times of pandemic.



On his end, the Spanish communist leader thanked Cuba for the warm welcome received during this new visit to Cuba and reiterated the solidarity of his Party in the struggle against the blockade and the media campaigns against the Island.



During his stay in Cuba, Centella Gómez fulfilled an extensive program that included meetings with political and government authorities and visits to places of historical and social interest together with Manuel Pineda, Secretary of International Relations of the Spanish Communist Party, and Gloria Aguilar Reina, President of the Patrice Lumumba International Solidarity Association.